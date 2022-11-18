Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $899.63 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $899.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,249 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

