Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,356,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,496.65. 3,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,592. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,806.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,538.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,465.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

