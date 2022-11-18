Christopher James Dealmeida Purchases 17,250 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CFO Christopher James Dealmeida purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,250 shares in the company, valued at $260,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WRAP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 188,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

