Christopher James Dealmeida Purchases 17,250 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CFO Christopher James Dealmeida purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,250 shares in the company, valued at $260,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wrap Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WRAP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.
