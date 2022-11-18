Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Down 0.5%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.73). Approximately 1,379,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,854,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £373.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,046.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.95.

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Stephen Coe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($9,870.74).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

