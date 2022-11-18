CIBC Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

Stantec Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STN stock opened at C$65.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

