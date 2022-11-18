Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as high as C$3.45. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 12,267 shares traded.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$85.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

