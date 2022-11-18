Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.29 billion-$13.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.24 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.51-$3.58 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 513,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

