Citigroup Boosts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 598

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 537 ($6.31) to GBX 598 ($7.03) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.63) to GBX 1,010 ($11.87) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.87) to GBX 1,020 ($11.99) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

