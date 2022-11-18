Citigroup Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $138.00

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.56.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $408.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 161.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.