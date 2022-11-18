Citigroup Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.56.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $408.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 161.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

