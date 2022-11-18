Citigroup Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.56.
monday.com Stock Performance
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $408.78.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
