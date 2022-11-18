Citigroup Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $116.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

ROST stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

