Citigroup Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.73.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tapestry by 3,869.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 650.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,091 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

