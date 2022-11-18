Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

