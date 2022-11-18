Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLINU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLINU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

