Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
