Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Clean Energy Fuels

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

