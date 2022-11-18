Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos Sells 30,000 Shares

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,790,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.