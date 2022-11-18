CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CME Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.22. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

