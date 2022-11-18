CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of CME Group worth $236,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average is $193.22. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.