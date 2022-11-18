Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of CODX stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.
Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
