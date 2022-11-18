Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CODX stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

