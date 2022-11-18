Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.15. 4,382,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

