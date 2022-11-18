Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 82,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 5,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

