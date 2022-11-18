Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,152,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 34,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,391. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

