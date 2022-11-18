Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. 431,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,799,252. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

