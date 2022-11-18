Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $29.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VXF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,232. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $197.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

