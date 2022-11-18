Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,538.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 274,741 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,245.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 71,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Shopify by 505.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,100,506. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

