Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 6,022 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,103. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

