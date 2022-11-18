Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.49. 43,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

