Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises about 0.8% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
KOF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.