Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises about 0.8% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.