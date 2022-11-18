Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCOI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 754.18%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,590 shares of company stock valued at $584,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

