Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Reaches $1,159.69 on Top Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,159.69 or 0.06986261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $744.05 million and $7.42 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00570148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.53 or 0.29698106 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

