CoinField Coin (CFC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $68.27 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $68.27 million and $23.79 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00568519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.77 or 0.29613207 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

