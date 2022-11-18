Commerzbank (CRZBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY):

11/14/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €12.00 ($12.37).

11/14/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28).

11/11/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59).

10/24/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €7.00 ($7.22) to €8.00 ($8.25).

10/24/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.50 ($8.76) to €8.60 ($8.87).

10/18/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €6.00 ($6.19) to €7.50 ($7.73).

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRZBY opened at $8.31 on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerzbank AG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

