Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 900 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

