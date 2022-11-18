Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $138,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 317.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

