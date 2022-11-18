Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 2,350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

