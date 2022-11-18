Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $199,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 226.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,684,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

