Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $32,000 Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HERO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $31.46.
