Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

