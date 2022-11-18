Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 3,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $673.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
