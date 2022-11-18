Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 4,000 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

