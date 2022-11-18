Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UGI were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insider Transactions at UGI

UGI Stock Performance

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

