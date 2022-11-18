Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 163 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,420.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,175.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

