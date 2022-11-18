Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 251 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $69.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

