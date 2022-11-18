Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 16.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

