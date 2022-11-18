CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,393,170 shares in the company, valued at $21,965,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CompoSecure Trading Down 1.0 %
CompoSecure stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.