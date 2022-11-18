CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,393,170 shares in the company, valued at $21,965,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.0 %

CompoSecure stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

About CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $11,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.