Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

