Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 28,450 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

