Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 15,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

