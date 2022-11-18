Connolly Sarah T. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,232. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

