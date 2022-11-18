Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,630. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

