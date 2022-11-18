Connolly Sarah T. Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,935.09. 12,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,816.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,924.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.